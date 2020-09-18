Mississippi National Guard Sergeant Wins 2020 Best Warrior Competition

This past weekend kicked off the 2020 Army National Guard National Best Warrior Competition, and this year it's held in the Magnolia State.
Mississippi's own sergeant Mitchell Scofield of the Mississippi National Guard is this year's winner of the competition, along with a member of the Arizona National Guard.
Sergeant Scofield was competing after his recent win at the Region 3 Best Warrior Competition in South Carolina. He beat out the Best of the Best from 10 states to compete in the national competition.
Competitors from all over the country began arriving this past Saturday and were welcomed by members of the Mississippi National Guard. The event took place at Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg and Camp McCain in Grenada, wrapping up Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.