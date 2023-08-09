GREENVILLE - The biggest statewide race of the night was the landslide win of Governor Tate Reeves in his primary. He handily won with 74 and a half percent of the vote over John Witcher and David Hardigree.
In the hard-fought race for lieutenant governor, incumbent Delbert Hosemann handily beat Chris McDaniel by about 30-thousand votes.
This race certainly seems to show insurance commissioner Mike Chaney as the most popular politician in Mississippi. Chaney got almost as many votes as governor reeves and won his race with more than 80 percent of the vote.
Now, let's look at the contested Mississippi senate races:
in district 13 which includes Cleveland, Sarita Simmons led with more than 65 percent of the vote at last check.
In senate district 14 which includes Carroll County and Grenada Lydia Chassanoil won with nearly 60 percent of the vote.
Longtime district 24 senator David Jordan won over his primary opponent Everette Hill with just under 60 percent.
Over in the house of representatives, Tracey Rosebud will return after getting nearly 55 percent of the vote over Watson Turnipseed in district 30 that runs from Clarksdale to Cleveland
in house district 33 just to the east, Jim Estrada got 55 percent of the vote over Nowell’s 26 percent.
In house district 10 Josh Hawkins takes the win with 57 percent of the vote
Over in House District 46 Karl Olliver took the lead with 55 percent of the vote.
