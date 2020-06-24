Mississippi Republican Primary Runoff Results

Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.