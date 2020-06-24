Mississippi Republican Primary Runoff Results

Some Delta counties voted in the republican primary runoff yesterday. The primary runoff was originally postponed due to the coronavirus.
Ballotpedia reports Republican candidate Brian Flowers defeated Thomas Carey with 70 percent of the vote to be on the November ballot for Mississippi's 2nd congressional district.
Flowers will now face Democratic US Representative Bennie Thompson in November for the seat in D.C.
