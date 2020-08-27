Mississippi Search and Rescue Head to Louisiana to Help With Storm Response

Meanwhile, Mississippians head to Louisiana to help out with Hurricane Laura response.
Members of the Mississippi Search and Rescue USAR Task Force headed to Louisiana to assist with response to Hurricane Laura.
The Mississippi Department of Homeland Security shared this photo on Facebook asking Mississippians to keep members of the Mississippi Search and Rescue USAR Task Force in your thoughts and prayers as they travel to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.