Mississippi State Penitentiary Riot

Our other top story more violence breaks out at the state penitentiary Tuesday ending with one inmate dead.
A source from the prison said about twenty inmates were injured earlier this week. And just this morning a riot broke out in units 30-A and 30-B. At this time it is unclear how many were injured. There is one reported death at this time, making this the second death at Parchman Prison this week.
Highway Patrol, MBI SWAT and other agencies responded to the incident. The Mississippi Department of Corrections is continuing the state-wide lockdown for the safety of the public, staff and inmates.
Movement of inmates is limited to emergencies only. As a result there will be no visitation this weekend. MDOC also said there was a fire at one unit in the prison. Inmates were evacuated but were let back in after the fire was put out.
And amid community concerns, Sunflower County Sheriff James Haywood said there were no escapes in today's incident.
