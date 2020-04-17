Mississippi Supreme Court chooses C Spire over AT&T

Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.