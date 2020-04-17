Mississippi Supreme Court chooses C Spire over AT&T

C Spire announces it's new contract with the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services.
The state supreme court denied the appeal by AT&T. Now the contract with Mississippi ITS will move forward.
In 2017, the C Spire's proposal for telecommunication services for state and local government as well as schools in Mississippi was selected over AT&T's.
C Spire's contract was 32 million dollars less than AT&T's proposal.
