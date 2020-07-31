It s tax free weekend in the magnolia state and local shoppers are taking advantage.
Shoppers came out to enjoy tax free shopping on tons of items, and it's just in time for back to school.
The tax free holiday is taking place once again and shoppers say especially during the pandemic, any little bit helps.
Mccall Winters was at Walmart shopping for her two kids
"Since I have two in school now I have a fifth grader and a kindergartner so it comes in handy," she said.
The tax free shopping began Friday morning and will run through August 1 at midnight.
And a new store in Greenville, Fone Tech, is holding its grand opening while also offering tax free shopping.
Store employee, Raven Newell said they have many tax free eligible items.
"So for tax free weekend, we have school uniforms which includes girls shirts, boy shirts, pants go from young girl sup to men's, we also have book bags and belts which are included in the tax free weekend," she said.
The newest location also offering a grand opening promotion on phones.
And it's not just school related items eligible. Tax free items also include tons of clothing, shoes and accessories. So if you're not shopping for school there's still a way to enjoy tax free shopping.
"Medical uniforms and also other items for medical, that's getting into the medical business," said Newell.
And whether you're back to school shopping or just looking for great deals, single items must be under $100 each and things excluded include things like jewelry and certain sporting goods.
The full list of tax free eligible items can be found at https://www.dor.ms.gov/Business/Documents/2020%20Sales%20Tax%20Holiday.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1uoWccF7TluhtM-pDLleFrlbIOdxZeEOFNjrLTdeeIj4ritgifjIguMI4
