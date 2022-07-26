Mississippi had its first case of monkeypox on Monday.
The specimen was tested at the Mississippi State Department of Health Public Health Laboratory.
We don't know where that specimen came from. It could have been any part of Mississippi.
An investigation to identify persons who may have encountered the patient while they were infectious HAS BEGUN.
Doctors say the incubation period of the disease after exposure is one to two weeks.
Nationally – as of FRIDAY – 2,891 cases have been confirmed with no reported deaths. While this is the first reported case in MISSISSIPPI, EXPERTS SAY it remains likely that other cases will be identified as well.
