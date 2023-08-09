ROLLING FORK - Mississippi Strong... continuing our coverage of the recovery from the Devastation in the Delta... and a disturbing new report on severe weather and the shelter we seek from it.
Recent research has found more tornadoes moving out of the traditional tornado alley to our west, and hitting more often here in the south.
A new report highlights the very place where we're seeing more storms, is the place where our homes have become our biggest weakness.
"I never thought I'd witness, you know or be in something like this. This is something like you'd see on TV. You wouldn't think it would happen to you or actually be in it," said Mildred Joyner who never dreamed of starting over until a tornado in the middle of the night forced her to.
"It woke me up. So, I opened my eyes up and the whole house was dark. I was hearing a train noise so I got up because I was scared. I walk towards my momma's room and before I made it to her room, I remember I heard a cracking noise. I guess the house was collapsing then and that's the last thing I remember," she recalled.
The EF-4 Tornado that hit Rolling Fork on the evening of March 24 caused monumental damage to all kinds of structures from homes to churches to businesses, but it hit people in mobile or so-called manufactured homes, the hardest.
Using government weather data, the Associated Press found since 1996 tornadoes have killed 815 people in manufactured homes. That's 53 percent of all the people killed in their homes during a tornado.
"If there's a tornado that tracks for a good portion, it's likely to hit something in the south and that something is usually a home that isn't particularly well built," said John Moore, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Weather service meteorologist Moore, like many weather experts, says no one should stay in a mobile home when there's a threat of tornados.
Why? He points to what happened to Ida Cartlidge in the Rolling Fork storm.
"Next thing you knew the wind was trying to pick up the trailer home. It picked it up one time, set it down, picked it up again and set it down. The third time it actually picked it up and put it in the air. Next thing we knew when it picked it up the third time we were on the ground," said Ida Cartlidge of Rolling Fork.
U.S. census figures show less than 6 percent of us live in manufactured homes.... but you'll find more of them in the south, where Moore says, we're also seeing more tornadoes.
In fact, an industry website for manufactured housing reports Mississippi is the only U.S. state where manufactured homes make up more than 50 percent of total home sales.
The subject of weather and mobile homes holds particular interest to Meterologist Moore.
"I always wanted to protect my mother from storms. She was completely freaked out about storms and we lived in a mobile home growing up, when I was younger so anytime there was a threat of severe weather or weather would get bad our first thing we did was get out of that mobile home to a neighbors home or more substantial structure or go stay at our grandmother's house for that evening or that night or however long we needed to, to escape the bad weather. So, helping my mom prepare, helping track storms really led me to wanting to pursue a career field in meteorology," he explained.
The Rolling Fork tornado left Cartlidge with a crushed pelvis and she describes feeling her bones move as she walked to help after the storm.
Many people here live temporarily in motel rooms, trying to start over, many hoping to start over in a more conventional home.
"It's angels or whatever, somebody was there because I don't think we we're supposed to make it through but we did. I'm talking about, we didn't have time to do nothing and still made it through," said Joyner.
This report was prepared in large part from material gathered by the Associated Press and distributed by ABC NewsOne.
