LIVE MUSIC ON TAP THIS WEEKEND FOR THE SIXTH ANNUAL MONEY ROAD UNITY FESTIVAL IN LEFLORE COUNTY.
THE EVENT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY STARTING AT NOON AT THE W-A-B-G RADIO STATION ON MONEY ROAD, NORTH OF GREENWOOD.
ARTIST WILL PERFORM A VARIETY OF MUSIC, INCLUDING GOSPEL, ROCK AND BLUES.
ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS WILL BE AVAILABLE, INCLUDING A BOUNCY HOUSE.
ADMISSION IS FREE.
IN THE EVENT OF RAIN, THE EVENT WILL MOVE TO JOE'S PLACE ON CARROLLTON AVENUE IN GREENWOOD.
WABG RADIO IS NOT AFFILIATED WITH WABG TELEVISION.
