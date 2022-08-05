Monkeypox In The Delta

The Mississippi State Department of Health recently confirmed a fourth monkeypox case bringing the state's total to four confirmed cases.
Mississippi reported its first case of monkeypox July 25. So far, MSDH officials cannot specify when the state confirmed its second case of monkeypox, but said it confirmed the third case Tuesday, Aug. 2, and number four on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Liz Sharlot, Director of Communications for MSDH, said in a press conference held at the end of July, the MSDH continues monitoring the spread of monkeypox for the safety of Mississippians.
With a new school year starting and four confirmed cases in Mississippi, local experts have gathered information and helpful tips to combat the spread of the monkeypox virus and posted those on the MSDH website.
Symptoms usually last two to four weeks according to Byers. "The best way to prevent the spread of monkeypox is to avoid direct contact. Regardless of your gender or sexual orientation, anyone can get monkeypox. We are currently working on a vaccine to help those who are exposed to the virus, but we have limited doses," he said.
"Also we recommend going to your local doctor if you have been exposed to the virus to collect test samples that will be sent to MSDH lab for testing," said Byers.
Here are resources you may use to learn more about monkeypox and to track its spread.
Mississippi Monkeypox health page
Louisiana Monkeypox health page
Arkansas Monkeypox health page
