In Moorhead, an attempted burglary on Friday is the latest in a string of burglaries in the area.
On Friday, two suspects on a ring video are seen breaking into a residence located on 1974 Highway 82 East in Moorhead around 3 p.m. The home owners were out of town at the time and caught the video from their ring alarm app.
The two individuals attempted to steal the four wheeler sitting in the garage, but left when alarms started going off. They did get away with the keys to it and other vehicles on the property.
According to the Sunflower County Sheriff's Department, there have been multiple break ins with the same MO of breaking in during broad daylight. One of the persons of interest is believed to be a juvenile and officials are still working to identify the other individual.
And it's not the first time this residence has been burglarized. Back in February, home owner William Rokasky said burglars stole his son's AR-15 and a 9 millimeter gun. And his neighbor had his gun safe shot open and burglarized as well.
The suspects are believed to be getting dropped off by a black dodge charger.
If you have any information about either break in you are asked to contact the Sunflower County Sheriff's Department at (662) 887-2121
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.