Moorhead Census Rally

In Moorhead a census rally got underway Saturday.
The rally was put on to try and raise the number of participants in the city who have filled out their census forms. People had the opportunity to fill out the form online in just a few minutes.
In addition to that they were handing out free hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks. Moorhead Mayor George Holland was in attendance.
He said it's critical to get the numbers up in Moorhead because things like funding and healthcare depend on the census.
"In the 2010 census we were at around 2400 and so if we fall below 2000 we're no longer the city of Moorhead we become the town of Moorhead and that just hurts you when you're trying to get funding it just hurts us in that way and other ways so we're trying to keep the count up we have the people here we just want them to come out and be counted," he said.
You can fill out the census online..by phone or by mail to fill your census out go to 2020census.gov.
