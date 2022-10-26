The movie "Till" opens in theaters this week. And one Mississippi Delta community is hosting a special screening, with some of the filmmakers present. The Delta News' Woodrow Wilkins speaks with some of those involved in the screening.
(From trailer) "This was my boy."
Wilkins: Why don't you all spend, take turns if you will. What does it mean for you and the community?
Herman Johnson / Co-founder, director of Mound Bayou Museum: I would just say that this is a big deal for the community. The fact that Mound Bayou was able, because of its founding, because of the way it was structured and put together, it was a sanctuary city. It was a city of safety. A safe harbor.
Darryl Johnson / President, Mound Bayou Museum: This movie brings a lot of that out. This movie lets the public know how important Mound Bayou was, and is, to that Emmett Till story. And if it was not for Mound Bayou, and not for Dr. T.R.M. Howard, you would never have heard the Emmett Till story, and possibly, the civil rights movement.
Kendra Fipps Crowe / CEO, Achieving Higher Results: What makes this extra me, not only that I'm a native of Mound Bayou, however, the ability to bring a spotlight, being able to uncover history the way that it should be. So much of our history has been whitewashed, now you get to watch a movie where you get to see the eye, you get to see the lens through Mamie Till Mobley.
Wilkins: How this came about. This free screenining in Mound Bayou, on opening night. The same night it's being seen in theaters around the country?
DJ: Hermon, you want to tell them about our relationship with the movie
(Trailer, "Women of the Movement")
DJ: The Women of the Movement, and then the Till movie.
HJ: There was, going back to Women of the Movement, since Darryl brought that up, once we opened up this museum, within a couple of months, there was a lady that I was introduced to who was working on the Women of the Movement movie. She was a stand-in for Mamie Till. after she heard about the museum, her having been born in Mound Bayou, she left when she was 2 years old, but she was born here, and she was really excited about the fact that we had a museum here, talking about the history, she knew about the history. She had lived in Chicago. She knew where she was from. And the fact that we had a museum here really excited her. So maybe after 2 or 3 weeks after she called back and says she had an idea to get movie props to the museum here.
Wilkins: Who needs to come?
KFC: Let me say everyone that's in the local market needs to come. This is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because we not only have Keith the producer here, we also have Debra Watts, Emmett Till Foundation out of Chicago. And what makes that so special, you would have the opportunity to ask questions.
Wilkins: All right. It's Thursday, 7 o'clock at the former JFK High School. Now what do people need to know if they're coming? Can they just walk in? Do they need tickets? Reserve spots?
KFC: Is for them to go that web site. Register. Even if you come to the site, you still have to register, so take care of that before you get to the event.
DJ: So just know that right here in the Mississippi Delta, there is a jewel. And we are thanking God that our Mound Bayou Museum is able to tell the whole story, or try to try to tell the hidden story of African-Americanism in the United States.
Wilkins: Well, thank you all very much. And I look forward to seeing you on Thursday.
Some of the special guests at Thursday's screening are filmmaker Keith Beauchamp and Debra Watts, who is a member of the Till family.
