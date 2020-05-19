MS Attorney General Lynn Fitch Sues China over Covid-19 Pandemic

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch has filed a lawsuit against People's Republic of China for how they handled the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit is seeking damages for Mississippians for violating the Mississippi Consumer Protection Act as well as violations against the Mississippi Antitrust Law.
Fitch says in the lawsuit that China leaders lied about the virus' spread and "distracted the world" while hoarding PPE to resell inflated prices.
China, it's health commission, and the Ministry of Emergency Management are among those being sued.
