MS Fair Commissioner Arrested for Promoting Prostitution

The Mississippi Fair Commissioner has been arrested for allegedly promoting prostitution.
Madison County Police Department report 54- year old Steve Hutton was arrested Wednesday. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation assisted in the arrest. Hutton was booked into the Madison County Detention Center.
The fair commission terminated Hutton from his position as commissioner.
Hutton has been commissioner since 2018.
