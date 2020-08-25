State Auditor Shad White has written a letter to government officials with concerns the Mississippi Department of Education is ignoring state law and making it more difficult for schools to purchase technology through the cares act funding.
This according to WLBT, who report white wrote a letter to Governor Tate Reeves, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, and Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn regarding the issue.
In the letter, white says the CARES Act funding was supposed to help schools get technology to expand distance learning. He goes on to say the MDE is forcing school districts to choose between a limited list of vendors.
Auditor White says this contradicts state law, which give districts flexibility to buy outside of MDE's list, adding this causes districts to slow down their ability to buy technology for students who may need it.
