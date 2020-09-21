MS State Officials Discuss Yazoo Backwater Pump Plan

Governor Tate Reeves addressed a plan to help the backwater pumps in the Delta.
The Yazoo backwater flood destroyed hundreds of homes, forced businesses to close, while millions of acres under water. Governor Reeves addressed the situation saying that he submitted a letter to the US Army Corps of Engineers sharing a backwater impact report. Senator Cindy Hyde Smith joined reeves at the conference further discussing the plan for Yazoo backwater pumps.
"This process includes the economic assessment of the projected benefits and the cost of the project and overcoming what we went through in the delta. Over a half a million acres under water for more than 6 months, and as he said almost seven hundred homes were either damaged or destroyed and then the crops that were not replanted. We have to analyze all this and we have to evaluate those losses and get them in the form that MEMA has done so well that we can present this and go forward," Hyde Smith said.
Senator Hyde Smith says the report will help with the progression of making sure the pumps are installed, continuing to say it's one more step, but a big step in getting it done.
"I know that many may feel that their problems and their pleas for help have been ignored, but I want everyone in the Mississippi Delta to know, we have not forgotten about the flood and we have not forgotten about you," Governor Tate Reeves said.
