MSDH Offers Hotline for Coronavirus Questions

With no reported cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi, the Mississippi State Department of Health is still offering a hotline open to answer any questions about coronavirus.
The hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and the number to call is 877-978-6453.
If you want to know more about the coronavirus, check out the website at msdh.ms.gov.
