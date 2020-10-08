MSFA Honor Fallen Firefighters in Grenada

October is Fire Prevention Month. Its a month for all chiefs, chief officers, and firefighters across the state of Mississippi to come to the MSFA to pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to lay down one's life for another.
In Grenada, the 2020 Fire Fighter Memorial Service did just that on the grounds of MSFA.
The city of Grenada Fire Department, MSFA, Mississippi Fire Chiefs Association, and more, including the state fire Marshall Commissioner Mike Shaney, all gathered to pay tribute to the firefighters who lost their life in the line of duty.
There are 106 names inscribed on the Mississippi Fallen Firefighters Memorial Wall, which commemorates those who served the citizens of Mississippi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.