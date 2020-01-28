Municipal Government Week

Some Delta area elementary third graders learn about all the makings of the municipal government.
In honor of Mississippi municipal week, 63 students at Marshall Elementary completed the Mississippi municipal week work books. The kids all received a certificate for participating, and the winners of the week were announced as well.
Area officials were in attendance from the mayor's, chancery clerk office, the fire department and board supervisors.
The work books assist with teaching students how municipal government works. Through various activities inside the books, kids learn about government officials as well.
Mayor Ken Strachen said it's important to know how your local government works.
"Be aware of your government and the functions you have and encouragement like this year the census will take place and we'll see how much each town has either gained or lost population this gives an incentive to stay at home and be able to make your community prosper," he said.
Last year fourth grade students participated. The mayor hopes to continue growing the program each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.