Murder Suspect Arrested

The Greenville Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of 67 year old Charles Bowman.
17 year old Augusta Stribling has been arrested for his involvement. Back in March of this year. The Greenville Fire Department responded to a fire on E Moore Street. The county coroner found Bowman inside dead. His car was also missing from the scene. Preliminary investigations show the motive may have been robbery. Stribling is charged with capital murder. No bond has been set at this time.
