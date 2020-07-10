Museum of Mississippi Delta Will Not Accept Confederate Monument

The Museum of the Mississippi Delta is not accepting the confederate statue that is being relocated from the Leflore County Courthouse.
This according to the Greenwood Commonwealth who reports the museum is refusing the statue because the controversy surrounding it as well as space limitations. According to the article, the interim executive director of the museum, Katie Mills, says the debate around the monument goes against the museum's values.
On June 22, the Leflore County Board of Supervisors voted to remove the statue from the courthouse lawn.
The Supervisors are working with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History to find the monument a new location.
