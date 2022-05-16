The new partnership between Cotton Row Records and Big Front Porch Productions is all part of a larger movement called Deep Roots Music Initiative. It is a city supported project that is designed to help build community by presenting live local music.
"Music is a great connector. It brings people together. It is a real healing force in our community. We have a list of local music artists which includes everything from blues, country, soul, to gospel that we will be presenting weekly throughout the summer starting June the 3rd. There will be plenty of music throughout the summer. We hope that everyone will come up and visit us."
Performances will be held at the Delta Arts Alliance pavilion. Cotton Row Records was founded by Delta State graduate Erin Moorman with the mission of showcasing local talents. Country artist "Mississippi Mason" will the first artist to have a record deal under the new partnership.
"He is about to launch his music career. So that is exactly what we were trying to make happen to help develop Cleveland more as a music business town."
For more info about Deep Roots and summer performances, visit their website at deltadeeproots.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.