The Mississippi Valley State University National Alumni Association kicks off its 30-day giving campaign.
Wednesday afternoon, the organization held a news conference to announce its 30-day campaign to raise $100,000.
The campaign began today and will run through October 4th.
The Alumni Association said the money will be used for scholarships and other campus projects.
First Vice President, Gerry Redmond said, the campus and students are so grateful for the alumni's help.
"They're elated, they are excited to know that they got individuals that sat in the same seats that they sat in, reaching back to help them propelled their careers forward." Said, Gerry Redmond, First VP, MVSUNAA.
If you'd like to donate, text to 'gives' 48421.
