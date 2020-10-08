MVSU Civil Rights Symposium

Mississippi Valley State University held a symposium about the civil rights movement in Itta Bena Thursday.
The event was put on by the Mass Communication Department and featured several students in the program working to host the event.
panelists included Senator David Jordan, former Mayor of Itta Bena Thelma Collins, Alderwoman Jo Nell Purnell and Dr. Samuel Osunde, the chair of the Mass Communication Department. Also featured speakers included Supervisor Anjuan Brown, Dr. Roy Hudson and a prayer by Robert Barner of New Bethel MB Church.
Event coordinator Shannon Bowden said the symposium aims to bring awareness of the role Itta Bena played in the civil rights movement while also allowing students to use a real world event to apply their knowledge in mass communication.
"So today's symposium has people that were in the actual march for civil rights during that time and we also have on our panel some people from the community," she said.
Senator David Jordan was part of the panelists that discussed the importance of voting among other topics.
"We do better when we have people in office who were concerned about our survival so if you don't vote don't spoil it but stuff will be cut off that you take for granted right now and that s healthcare" he said.
The symposium name breaking bread symbolizes the bread of life which in this time also means the importance of voting.
