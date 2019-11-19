MVSU Enrollment Down

Mississippi Valley State University's fall enrollment is down six percent from last year. This is the largest decline out of the eight public universities in Mississippi.
The total enrollment number has dropped thirteen percent since the fall of 2016. The state's Institution of Higher Learning released the numbers in early November instead of mid-September like they do traditionally in order to get a more accurate comparison between years.
The MVSU President said the decrease means the institution will have to remain fiscally responsible and as always they put the students first.
"Right well we see it again as an opportunity and as a challenge, I think we're preparing ourselves to address it and just like I think in the corporate world a company may have a downturn in sales for a year, they have to do things strategically in order to keep moving forward and I think that's what we're doing, we're really assessing the recruitment opportunities but were also looking how we can improve on our retention efforts as well," he said.
The university president also said enrollment deficits are a national concern as well, not just locally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.