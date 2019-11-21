MVSU Hosts Board of Trustees

Mississippi Valley State University hosted the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning this morning.
The meeting is usually held in Jackson so it was a unique experience for students and faculty of MVSU to have the meeting at their own university.
Some universities had representatives talk about new degree programs they would like to add. Student association presidents from a few Mississippi universities spoke about their institutions' accomplishments this semester, including MVSU Student Association President Brandon McCall.
"As a student leader it's very, very rewarding being able to let your voices be heard by the powers that be," he said.
McCall highlighted the student associations' effort to create a food pantry open to MVSU students who may need assistance with groceries.
