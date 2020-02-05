MVSU Piano Festival

Mississippi Valley State is now accepting applications for its annual Piano Festival.
The Department of Fine Arts will host the event in the Walter Sillers Fine Arts building. The festival will include events for both elementary and advanced piano students.
The event will kick off 9 a.m. and will have non-competitive and competitive events.
Members of the music faculty will hold open auditions for piano students who want to be considered for music scholarships for the 2020 2021 year. Students who receive a full scholarship will receive tuition, fees, and room and board.
The deadline to apply for the festival is April 8th. The event will be on April 18th. For more information call Dr. Lawrence Goldman at 662-254-3681.
