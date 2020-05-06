It's national nurse's week and around the country nurses are working hard to keep our communities safe.
At Delta Regional Medical Center, Chief Nursing Officer Amy Walker and her amazing staff are continuously putting themselves on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic, and taking time to recognize others during what's being called 'hospital week'.
The upcoming weeks are filled with giveaways and drawings at the hospital as a way to recognize the nurses working so tirelessly. Walker tells us it's a great feeling to have such strong community support.
"Well our front line providers and staff have just been amazing they have done everything that we could have ever expected of them and some things we didn't even know to expect with this pandemic. This is really unprecedented times in healthcare, I've never seen anything like it in 26 years of being a nurse and I'm just so proud of our nurses particularly with nurse's week here," she said.
Walker said they even have a big surprise planned for them for next week during hospital week along with other fun days like a catfish fry.
