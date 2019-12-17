Locals in one delta community have been complaining after residents at a nursing home have been going door to door begging for help and food.
No food, bed bugs, and unlivable conditions is what neighbors are using to describe this transitional living home in Yazoo.
Neighbor, Calvin Thomas says, "The situation is..they're not taken care of, the lights are not on and they're staying the dark and they don't get fed properly and they out begging for food."
Growing concern for those living here after neighbors say daily abuse occurs at present help boarding house.
" It's sad, something should be done about every morning when we open up at six-o-clock...they 're usually out in the front usually getting cups, food, whatever they can find out of the trashcan," says Lashonda Smith who works at the Shell nearby.
Despite paying rent, some in the community say during the day those living in at the transitional home roam the streets begging for food and change.
Thomas says, "It's getting kind of hard because it's so many of them and they are out going out so many directions."
"It's very sad because if it was one of my relatives I wouldn't want them going through that and they're supposed to be getting taken care of." says Smuth
We reached out to present help boarding owner Ernestine Austin and she says "These are false reports against her business...that some want to me her look bad and she says she plans on getting a lawyer."
Residents have tried reaching out to state authorities and they say officials have came out but for them this situation is urgent.
"Something should be done about it if they're paying their rent," says Smith.
"They should definitely be closing you know, get a little taste of their own medicine." says Thomas.
