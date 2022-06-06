A DELTA BORN RECORDING STAR RETURNS HOME THIS WEEKEND.
Wilkins: How are you today?
Travis: I'm good. I'm six feet above ground today.
W: So is this your first event of this type in Mound Bayou?
T: I would say yes. They have the Founders Day I think every Labor Day weekend. But this, I think this is the biggest one.
W: How does it feel - to be able to home and be recognized like this?
T: Actually, it feels great. I've always talked about my town and talked about how great it was growing up, even though we were country and poor.
W: Are you blues? Southern soul? Somewhere in between, or all the above and then some?
T: I do southern soul, with - to me, I classify southern soul as being a cross between gospel and R&B. You know it connects with gospel and R&B. And then the blues. When I do blues, I do straight blues. I do the gutsy blues, the KoKo Taylor and "Big Mama" Thornton kind of blues.
W: KoKo was like a mentor of yours, wasn't she?
T: Certainly. She was like my second mom. My mother passed away - at my feet, actually. I was at a New Year's Eve show and she just dropped. She had a massive aneurysm, and after that, KoKo Taylor knid of took me on as her blues daughter.
W: I found a video. A clip of you on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Jimmy Fallon: To perform her song, "Slap Your Weave Off," accompanied by The Roots.
(Excerpt from "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" - NBC Television)
Fallon: Give It Up for Nellie "Tiger" Travis."
(music)
W: How did that come about?
T: Well, somebody sent that song in as a "Do not play that song anymore." And the song actually went viral and I ended up on the show. What happened was they played the song, and Jimmy liked the song. He actually commented on it and said he thought it was Gladys Knight, which was a great, great, great compliment. So he really liked the song. And one of my girlfriends said, "You gotta flood the emails." We flooded the emails, and they called me like the third day. And I wouldn't tell anybody because I'm like, "If they haven't set my flight, they might change their mind, and I don't want to tell everybody." So when they set the flight, I was like, "Oh, my God, I'm actually going to be on the Jimmy Fallon show."And that was actually, so far in my life, the ultimate.
W: What can fans expect next Saturday.
T: Well, we're gonna be kicking it off with a parade. And I will be the grand marshal. I'm excited about that for the first time ever. We're gonna have a little festival. And then we're going to, I'm gonna have a major concert the night of. That's going to be at Scooter's Place. So quite a bit going on.
W: Thank you very much, Nellie.
T: Thank you.
NELLIE TIGER TRAVIS DAY AND MEGA SUMMER FEST WILL BE ON SATURDAY,
STARTING WITH A JUNETEENTH PARADE AT 10:30.
THE CELEBRATION BEGINS AT 12:30 AT THE MOUND BAYOU RAILROAD TRACK.
AND THE NELLIE "TIGER" TRAVIS CONCERT WILL BE AT 8 P-M.
OTHER ACTIVITIES INCLUDE A STORYTELLER, FUN FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS AND MORE.
