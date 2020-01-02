New Arrest In Shelby Murder Case

In Shelby, another man has been arrested in the December murder of 21 year old Gregory Collins.
25 yearold Glentavious Robertson was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in the Collins case. Shelby police brought him into custody today. That now makes a total of three men arrested for the murder.
In December of 2019 26 year old Quantavious Peterson was charged with accessory and 23 year old Traterrious Britton was charged with murder.
Collins was shot after an altercation broke out. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
A bond hearing for Glentavious Robertson is set for next Monday. The other two men are currently out on bond. This is is still an ongoing investigation.
