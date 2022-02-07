The City of Greenwood has recieved funds to improve its boat ramp on the Yazoo River near downtown. Approved in October of 2021, the city received a Mississippi Wildlife and Fishery Land Conservation Grant of to renovate the boat landing. Engineers are working on the new design that will consist of a new barrier made of either rock or concrete to help prevent erosion. A new boat dock is also expected to be built, allowing up to six boats to be docked at one time.
"We are wanting to have a six boat dock area so that the fishermen or skiers or pontoon boats can dock their boats there temporary instead of going back up then back down. It is just going to be a wonderful asset for the recreational part of our river."
The city hopes that the new boat dock will bring in more boaters and help improve the local economy.
