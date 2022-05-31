The MS Small Business Development Center officially opened its doors at the CompuRecycling Center.
Here, they plan on fostering MS entrepreneurial ecosystem and provide business expertise and resources to dive local industries to success.
"We are a grant funded program hosted by the University of Mississippi. We are tasked to serve all 82 counties in the state of Mississippi and we are excited to get to do that here in the Delta through CompuRecycling."
The program will proved specialty services like market research, cyber security, international trade, and on demand business workshops.
They also plan to do several outreach programs throughout the delta.
"All services will be housed in here. However, we will be traveling amongst our 10 counties that we currently work in. We will just have a strategic partner now that is going to allow us a lot more free services."
CompuRecycling stated the partnership will have a lasting impact on small businesses in Washington County and throughout the Delta.
"We are very excited to host SBDC services and all services are at no cost to you."
