MISSISSIPPI COVID CASES
There's no turning the corner yet.
The State Department of Public Health is reporting more than 12-hundred new cases of COVID-19 (1,210) in our state.
40 deaths have been reported as of February 5th, 2021.
That make for a total of over 279-thousand cases since the crisis began.
Find more information on the Department of Health Web page at msdh.ms.gov.
