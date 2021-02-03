The State Department of Health reports 791 new cases of COVID-19 in the Magnolia state.
26 Deaths were reported February 2nd.
That makes for a total of 277,322 cases since the pandemic began.
You can find out more by going to the the Department of Health web page at msdh.ms.gov.
