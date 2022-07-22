The delta’s medical scene is saying hello to a new group of doctors.
“I guess it’s always been the heart to serve. Um I find it more rewarding to be able to impact the life positively to be able to provide healthcare. Change the negative trajectory if someone’s health.” Says new medical resident Dr. Gideon Yeboah
That is why Dr. Gideon Yeboah wanted to be a doctor in the first place but what brought him to the delta for his residency is what the south is notable for.
“There is a small community. You get to know people; you get to build relationships or establish relationships between you and the patient um which helps in taking care of the patient at whole.” Dr. Yeboah continued.
The Mississippi Delta Family Residency program has welcomed its 3rd class of medical residents.
They all plan to leave a print on the delta.
“The long-term goal is to help change the culture around here. We want people in Greenville and in the delta in general to know that they have regular physicians who care about them and want to take care of them long term.” Stated by Dr. Eric L. Wilkerson
These new residents are open and ready to the experience serving the delta.
“The comradery and the curiosity, they are all eager to learn. They’re all very excited, very enthusiastic to be here, uh, which speaks volumes about their character….” Explained by Dr. Wilkerson.
