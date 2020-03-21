Governor Tate Reeves held a Facebook live today announcing a new executive order
This one is geared toward helping small businesses and employees who are now out of work because of the Coronavirus. He says the state has gotten approval from the SBA for small business loans. If your business wants to see if it's eligible, you can go to sba.gov/disaster.
The state has also postponed the second congressional district gop primary election runoff until June 23rd.
"It will wave one week waiting period to receive unemployment benefits for all claims between March the 8th and June the 27th that is something that we think will be very helpful in the short run as we navigate our way through the next couple of days and weeks. In addition to that this particular executive order will suspend all work search requirements that are normally must be met to receive unemployment benefits again we will do this for a limited period of time the initial executive order will do it until June 27th so basically for the entire second quarter of 2020," said Reeves.
The new executive order also suspends the collection of tax garnishments and leans.
