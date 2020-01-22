New Fanny Lou Hamer Marker

A Mississippi Valley State professor and students are now working on a Fanny Lou Hamer marker to be put up at the Sunflower County Courthouse.
Dr. C. Sade Turnipseed, an Associate Professor of History at MVSU and 17-year old Nigerian native Brian Diyaolo came up with the project to mark the spot where Hamer fought for African Americans to register to vote at the sunflower county courthouse.
Now that they have gotten the green light from the board of supervisors, they have to raise $5,500 for the sign and installation. The board of supervisors donated $3,000 already. The marker unveiling is set for march 27th. If you would like to donate call 662-347-8198 or email cassie.turnipseed@mvsu.com.
(0) comments
