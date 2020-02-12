New Feature for Faster Emergency Responses

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency of has introduced a new feature to help with faster emergency responses...
With all the severe weather happening across the state, MEMA has introduced a new feature called Rapidsos that will increase the speed of response to 911 calls.
The software helps first responders pin-point a cell phone location easier than before, in hopes to save more lives.
Currently 11 Mississippi counties use Rapidsos.
To sign up for Rapidsos go to rapidsosportal.com.
