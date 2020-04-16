New Greenwood Executive Order

A local mayor issues a new executive order to curb a crowded Walmart.
Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams now issuing the order which targets crowds at Walmart.
This after numerous calls to city hall about the number of people inside the store. The mayor says she thinks the stimulus checks are cause for the uptick in customers.
Under this new executive order, the store is only allowed 125 customers at any given time. Also only two people per shopping cart are allowed.
The order also mandates social distancing be followed throughout the store and in checkout lines. The aisles should be marked as one way only to limit customer interaction.
Mayor McAdams tells us she was pleasantly surprised when she reached out to Walmart's headquarters and they were so willing to oblige.
"I felt really great and good about it because they care about their customers and that proved right there that they care about their customers and their employees. This is for the safely of their employees as well so that told me they were a caring, understanding company for sure," she said.
Mayor McAdams says this order will be reviewed by the city council Tuesday, but she is hopeful they will be in support of it.
