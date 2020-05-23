New Local Coffee Shop

There's a new business in Greenville and they had their grand opening Saturday.
Grounded Sister Coffee Shop is now open for business. The new local shop offers a variety of hot and cold coffee and other beverages. They also have baked goods.
The owner said there is even a meeting room available for businesses to rent out. The grand opening was slightly delayed because of the pandemic, but owner Megan Payne said she's thrilled they can finally welcome costumers in.
"Huge relief like I said, since it's been so many months in the making and getting this ready, it's great to finally be like 'okay yes we're finally open' because people are constantly asking 'oh are you open yet are you open yet' and it's like oh not yet, but today it's a yes absolutely come see us," she said.
The coffee shop's hours will be Tuesday through Friday 6:30 to 11 a.m. and Saturdays from 8 to 2. They're located at 825 South Main Street. Their phone number is (662) 537-4625
