New MDOC Commissioner and New MS DPS Commissioner

Governor Tate Reeves announces the new Mississippi Department of Corrections commissioner.
Burl Cain recently retired from an extensive 40 year career in the Louisiana Department of Corrections. He began his career in corrections as Assistant Secretary of Agribusiness for the Louisiana Department of Corrections from 1976 to 1981.
He served at the senior warden level for a total of 34 years, including 4 years as warden of Dixon Correctional Institute from 1981 to 1995 and 20 years as the warden of Louisiana State Penitentiary from 1995 to 2015, Louisiana's largest maximum-security prison....
From 2007 to 2015, Cain also served as regional warden for the Louisiana Department of Corrections, supervising the administration of 5 Louisiana prisons, including the Louisiana Correctional Institute for women.
Governor Reeves also appointed Judge Sean Tindell for commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Judge Tindell currently serves on the Mississippi Court of Appeals representing district 5, position 2 since 2017.
"I have known Sean for many years and consider him a good friend and strong, capable leader," Governor Reeves said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.