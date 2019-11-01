New Mississippi Policy Allows Dogs in Restaurants

The Mississippi state department of health starts a new policy allowing restaurant patrons to dine with their pet dogs under certain conditions.
The policy says the restaurant must have a separate outside entrance to a dog friendly area.
Only service dogs are allowed in doors in customer areas. Other dogs are not permitted to travel through non-designated outdoor portions or the indoor portions of the restaurant.
Disposable dishes are required for the dog designated area. Other serving dishes, utensils, and other items involved with food service may not come in contact with the dogs.
Dogs are required to be kept on a leash and employees may not touch the dogs.
If the restaurant meets the requirements. It can apply to the m-s-d-h food code to allow for the pet dogs.
The restaurant must also pay a one hundred and sixty five dollar inspection fee and be inspected twice a year.
To apply for dogs at your restaurant visit healthyms.com/doggiedining.
