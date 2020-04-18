New Mobile One Day Test Sites

New mobile Covid-19 testing sites are set for Bolivar, Yazoo, Montgomery, Perry and Claiborne counties.
In order to be tested people must complete a screening using the C Spire health smartphone app or a phone call to 601-496-7200.
An appointment at a testing site will be given if warranted. You must be screened before being tested. If you show up to a test site without being screened, you will not be tested.
All sites will be open from 9 am to 4 pm.
The one day drive in test sites are in partnership with Mississippi medical center and the state department of health.
On Monday April 20, Bolivar County will hold one day testing at Delta State's Horace McCool stadium at 1003 West Sunflower Road in Cleveland
On Tuesday April 20, Yazoo County will hold its testing site at Wardell Leach recreational complex at 500 west 15th street in yazoo city
Also on Tuesday, Montgomery County will hold its site at Winona Recreation and Parks at 300 Recreation Park Drive in Winona
On Wednesday April 22, Perry County will have a site at the Perry County multi-purpose Center at 1194 Highway 15 in Richton.
Also on Wednesday, Claiborne County will have its site at Claiborne County Parks and Recreation at 1120 Highway 61 North in Port Gibson.
After you have been tested, the state health department urges people to stay home and self isolation while waiting for results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.