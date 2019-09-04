FedEx and Mississippi Valley State University launched its first Historically Black College and University Employment pilot program. On Wednesday, the two partners held a ribbon cutting ceremony on campus, celebrating the official grand opening of the FedEx Logistics satellite office.
The new program started two weeks ago with 36 MVSU students. Students get an opportunity to work part-time in the FedEx Logistics Company while completing their degrees.
President of MVSU, Dr. Jerryl Briggs, said FedEx made the initial call to the campus and things took off from there.
"I think they were interested in creating a community partnership and our university also looked for that as well, so it was just a perfect opportunity to come together." Said, Dr. Jerryl Briggs, President of MVSU.
MVSU students interesting in becoming part of the next round of employees are encouraged to contact, Joy Ferreira, at joy.ferreira@fedex.com.
