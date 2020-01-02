New Scratch Offs Coming in Soon

If you're feeling lucky, you can now win big with the Mississippi lottery. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced four new scratch-off games will be available at all retailer locations Tuesday, January seventh. MLC's first $10 game will be included in the new round.
The new games include:
Love Y'all for one dollar. With the chance to win up to 25 hundred dollars.
Easy Money for two dollars, with the chance to win up to 15 hundred dollars.
The 5 dollar game, Break the Bank, where you can win up to one hundred thousand dollars.
And lastly, Mega Cash for 10 dollars, with the chance to win up to two hundred thousand dollars.
Powerball and Mega Millions go on sale January 30th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.