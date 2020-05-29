Here's something fun and educational teachers and students can do over the summer.
The Delta Blues Museum is offering educators materials they can use to enhance student's knowledge of blues musicians through a new series called, "Explore and Learn."
The online series allows students go to musician's trail markers and learn more about that musician's life and contributions to the music industry.
Students can make virtual stops at entertainer marker's like Muddy Waters, Robert Johnson, Charlie Musslewhite and Son House.
To learn more about the Explore and Learn series go to the museum's website at: deltabluesmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.