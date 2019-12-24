New Tourism Tax Coming to North Carrollton

The city of North Carrollton is getting ready to implement their new tourism tax on January first.
The tax will be two percent on prepared food and beverages in the city, and the funds raised from it will be allocated toward projects to boost tourism in town.
The projects will be similar to those that were just completed, for example, the newly paved road in front of Marshall Elementary School. Marshall is the only elementary school in the county. Not to mention, it is located in a central part of North Carrollton so the new road gets a lot of traffic.
The city created its own flag last year as part of the tourism initiative. Also, an update to the city is its new steel stop sign on Main and Marshall.
The signs are just the start to a city wide project of replacing old signage to revitalize the historic city for tourists and residents said Mayor Ken Strachan.
"It passed overwhelmingly in the legislature amongst Democrats and Republicans. I mean it was bipartisan and then it goes to show with an 85% vote here in town and we explained it, and what we want to do is be able to do these things for the future and that's going to make a difference for the people living here and tourists alike," he said.
Currently there are no future plans set in stone as to how the funds from the tourism tax will be spent. The mayor says they are going to play it by ear, deciding what needs to be be done next.
